CM urges people not to come out of their homes unnecessarily if cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ hits coast

KARACHI-Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that cyclonic storm, ‘Biparjoy’ is likely to hit the cities and towns of the coastal belt between June 13 to 17, which may cause heavy rains in Badin, Sujawal, Umkot, Tharparkar, and Karachi. He urged the people not to come out of their homes unnecessarily if the storm hits the coastal belts.

While quoting Pakistan Met Office warning, he said that the very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS) ‘BIPARJOY’ over east-central Arabian Sea has further intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm (ESCS), moved Northward during the past 12 hours, and now lies near at about 760 km south of Karachi, 740km south of Thatta and 840km southeast of Ormara. He said that under the existing upper-level steering winds, the ‘BIPARJOY’ was most likely to track further Northward until June 14 morning, then recurve Northeastward and cross between Keti Bander and Indian Gujarat coast on June 15 afternoon. He said that thunderstorm rain with few heavy falls likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Mirpurkhas districts from June 13, 14 and 16.

Murad Shah said that high-intensity winds may cause damage to loose and vulnerable structures (Kutcha Houses). The Storm surge is expected at Keti Bander. The Arabian Sea conditions may get very rough high accompanied by high tides along the coast, therefore fishermen have been advised not to venture into the open sea. The Chief Minister said that Thatta, Sujawal, and Badin had more danger. He had sent Commissioner Hyderabad to evacuate people, if necessary. He further said that the Karachi Commissioner had also been directed to secure billboards. He said that he was in touch with Corps Commander Karachi, DG Rangers, and GOC Hyderabad to develop close coordination to avoid any untoward incident.