Comprehensive security measures being provided for worship places of Christian community: CCPO

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Bilal Siddique Kamyana has emphasized that the police are providing comprehensive security measures for the worship places of the Christian community in the city. The police are also fully focused to ensure the safety and protection of Christians attending their religious ceremonies or attend worship services on Sundays. In a statement released on Sunday, CCPO Kamyana highlighted the police’s commitment to maintaining a high level of security at Christian worship places.
He mentioned that additional forces, including snipers, are deployed to sensitive churches, and regular inspections are conducted at the city’s entry and exit points to enhance security measures. The police officers personally inspect the security arrangements at churches and other significant locations, he said. Furthermore, the Dolphin Squad, PRUs, and Elite force teams carry out effective patrolling around churches to ensure the safety of worshippers, added the CCPO.
Meanwhile, Nadeem Kamran, the Bishop of Lahore has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Lahore police and CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana for providing foolproof security for Christian worship places. He praised the police for their unwavering dedication in fulfilling their responsibilities to safeguard churches during worship and other ceremonies.
Many Christians have also expressed their appreciation for the police’s efforts in ensuring their safety. They acknowledged the diligent work of the policemen, who carry out their duties responsibly, protecting individuals who come to worship on Sundays. One worshipper remarked, “We attend church every Sunday for worship, and we are grateful for the reassuring security arrangements. The presence of Lahore police gives us a sense of protection. Long live Lahore Police!”