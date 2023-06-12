Comprehensive security measures being provided for worship places of Christian community: CCPO

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Bilal Siddique Kamy­ana has emphasized that the police are providing com­prehensive security mea­sures for the worship places of the Christian community in the city. The police are also fully focused to ensure the safety and protection of Christians attending their re­ligious ceremonies or attend worship services on Sundays. In a statement released on Sunday, CCPO Kamyana high­lighted the police’s commit­ment to maintaining a high level of security at Christian worship places.

He mentioned that additional forces, including snipers, are deployed to sensitive church­es, and regular inspections are conducted at the city’s entry and exit points to enhance security measures. The police officers personally inspect the security arrangements at churches and other signifi­cant locations, he said. Fur­thermore, the Dolphin Squad, PRUs, and Elite force teams carry out effective patrolling around churches to ensure the safety of worshippers, added the CCPO.

Meanwhile, Nadeem Kam­ran, the Bishop of Lahore has expressed his heartfelt grati­tude to the Lahore police and CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana for providing foolproof se­curity for Christian worship places. He praised the police for their unwavering dedica­tion in fulfilling their respon­sibilities to safeguard church­es during worship and other ceremonies.

Many Christians have also expressed their appreciation for the police’s efforts in en­suring their safety. They ac­knowledged the diligent work of the policemen, who carry out their duties responsibly, protecting individuals who come to worship on Sundays. One worshipper remarked, “We attend church every Sun­day for worship, and we are grateful for the reassuring security arrangements. The presence of Lahore police gives us a sense of protection. Long live Lahore Police!”