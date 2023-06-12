Crackdown on illegal bus terminals across Sindh ordered

KARACHI-The Sindh government has directed the transport department and other relevant departments to take immediate action against illegal bus terminals.

Officials said that orders were also issued to the commissioners and deputy commissioners, the transport secretary and others to take action against illegal bus stands in the province as well as stern measures against violators.

A statement issued in this regard says that appropriate actions and measures should be taken against violators in various areas of Sindh.

The authorities should take decisive steps to address this matter promptly, as it poses serious challenges to our city’s infrastructure, traffic flow, and environmental sustainability.

“Illegal stands have become a rampant problem in recent years, resulting in significant roadside encroachments, road congestion, and pollution within the city limits. These unauthorized structures not only obstruct traffic but also contribute to environmental degradation, compromising the quality of life for residents in the affected areas. It is crucial for us to tackle this issue head-on and restore order and efficiency to our public spaces.”

The relevant officials were also told to conduct a comprehensive survey to identify all illegal stands operating within Sindh. This survey should cover all major roads, intersections, and crowded areas to ensure a thorough understanding of the extent of the problem.

They were directed to mobilize a dedicated task force comprising law enforcement agencies, traffic police, and relevant municipal authorities to conduct regular inspections and crackdowns on illegal stands.

“The removal of these structures should be carried out swiftly and efficiently, without any compromise or leniency towards violators.”

Public awareness

The offiicials were told to launch a comprehensive public awareness campaign to educate citizens about the negative impacts of illegal stands, as well as engaging with local communities, schools and other stakeholders to foster a sense of ownership and responsibility towards maintaining orderly public spaces.

The order further reads that by implementing these measures, “we can significantly reduce roadside encroachments, alleviate road congestion, and mitigate pollution caused by unauthorized stands and addas.

The success of this endeavour relies on the commitment and coordination of all relevant agencies and authorities.

“It is, therefore, requested to look into the matter personally and constitute special teams for the removal of illegal stands and addas from your jurisdiction.”