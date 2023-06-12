Crime rate increases by 136pc in Peshawar, 232 people killed this year

Peshawar - The crime rate increased by 136 percent in Peshawar, a report prepared by City Police revealed here on Sunday.

Increasing crimes and incidents of terrorism are challenges, CCPO Syed Safaran Anwar told the media persons. He said that improvements would be made through technology and better investigation. The report further revealed that 232 people were killed in Peshawar this year with an increase of 136 percent while 170 people were killed in the first five months of last year.

There is also an increase in the incidents of murder as 360 incidents were reported and in the first 5 months of last year, 310 cases of attempted murder were reported. A total of 216 people were injured in the city this year. Similarly last year, 224 people were injured in different crime incidents.

However, 102 percent increase in the incidents of robbery in Peshawar city was reported as in the first five months of last year, 39 cases of rape were reported, while this year, 79 cases were reported and 29 rape cases were reported in the first five months of this year.

The report says that 18 cases of rape were reported in the first 5 months of last year and 14 cases of unnatural behaviour with men, women and animals were reported. There was a decrease in kidnapping cases and this year, 22 cases have been reported as compared to 36 in last year.