Cyclone Biparjoy moves closer to Karachi as authorities on high alert

The concerned authorities were put on high alert after the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) alerted that cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ over the Arabian Sea was inching closer to Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), in its alert, stated that cyclone Biparjoy over east-central Arabian Sea has moved further northward during last 12 hours and now lies at a distance of about 690km south of Karachi, 670km south of Thatta and 720km southeast of Ormara.

“Maximum sustained surface winds are 180-200 Km/hour gusts 220 Km/hour around the system center and sea conditions being phenomenal around the system canter with maximum wave height 35-40 feet,” the alert stated.

The system, the advisory says, supported by environmental conditions; favourable sea surface temperature of 30-32°C, low vertical wind shear and upper-level divergence.

“Under the existing upper-level steering winds, cyclone Biparjoy is most likely to track further Northward until 14 June morning, then recurve Northeastward and cross between Keti Bandar (Southeast Sindh) and Indian Gujarat coast on 15 June afternoon as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS),” it added.

Possible impacts

About the possible impacts of the cyclone, the Met Office said with its probable approach to the southeast Sindh coast, widespread wind-dust/thunderstorm rain with some very heavy/extremely heavy falls accompanied with squally winds of 80-100Km/hour likely in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker and Umerkot districts during 13-17 June.

“Dust/thunderstorm-rain with few heavy falls and accompanied with squally winds of 60-80 Km/hour were likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Mirpurkhas districts from 13/14 June -16 June,” it warned.

The advisory noted that squally winds may cause damage to loose and vulnerable structures. “Storm surge of 3-3.5 meters (8-12 feet) expected at the land falling point (Keti Bandar and around)”, it added.

CAA issues alert

Earlier in the day, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued an alert for Jinnah International Airport Karachi as Cyclone Biparjoy was inching closer to port city.

The CAA has directed for taking steps to address an emergency situation and to tackle the strong winds during the cyclone.

“All concerned authorities are advised to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures during the forecast period,” reads the circular issued by the aviation authority.

The CAA has issued instructions for adding surplus weight with fixed-wing small aircraft and rotary wing (helicopters), Airport Manager said.

The electrical department has been ordered to repair broken wires ahead of the bad weather and to keep the beacon lights at the airport’s control tower and other high-rise buildings in good shape.