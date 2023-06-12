Death toll from heavy rains rises to 27: PDMA

PESHAWAR/ BANNU - Provisional Disaster Management Author­ity (PDMA) on Sun­day reported that the death toll reached to 27 and 146 injured and 69 houses were partially damaged due to heavy wind, rain and storm in Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Karak districts.

Secretary Relief Ab­dul Basit said that Res­cue 1122 and district administrations search and rescue operations are ongoing as all the injured are being shift­ed to the hospital be­fore providing medical aid on the spot.

He said that Rs40 mil­lion has been released for Bannu district on a priority basis. He said that all the affect­ees will be treated under gov­ernment policy. The relief op­erations were accelerated in rains-storms hit areas of Ban­nu and Lakki Marwat districts where officials of the Rescue 1122, NDMA, PDMA, district ad­ministration and other institu­tions were busy providing assis­tance to the effectees.

Besides these institutions, the employees of local government, police and people on self help basis were also assisting the victims in removal of debris and wreckage of the damaged/col­lapsed structures.

The provincial disaster man­agement authority (PDMA) said that at least 25 people died and 145 injured in rain-related in­cidents in Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Karak and Lakki Marwat where 69 houses were also par­tially damaged.

Out of total 25 deaths, at least 15 persons died and 100 in­jured besides 68 houses were partially damaged in Bannu.

Five people were killed and 42 others wounded in Lakki Mar­wat while four people died and one person injured in Karak. A child died and two people in­jured besides one house partial­ly damaged in D I Khan.

The spokesman of Rescue 1122 said that all stations in the affected areas were busy in re­lief operations and shifted in­jured to hospitals.

Deputy Speaker, National As­sembly, Zahid Akram Durra­ni here Sunday visited district headquarters hospital Bannu where he inquired after heath of injured.

He directed the hospital ad­ministration to provide best medical facilities to all the in­jured.

The Deputy Speaker said that 15 dead bodies and about 150 injured were brought to the hospital.

Later, talking to reporters, the Deputy Speaker Nation­al Assembly announced a huge compensation package for the victims of rains and storms in­cident.

He announced Rs1 mil­lion for heirs of each dead, Rs three lakh for each injured and Rs50,000 for minor wounded of the incident.

He said that Prime Minister have assured all out support and assistance to the rains and storms victims.

The Deputy Speaker said that he was in close contact with NDMA and PDMA. He said that Rs40 billion were released to Deputy Commissioner Bannu for relief and rehabilitation op­erations of the affectees.

He said revenue staff would collect data about demages at union and tehsil councils level so that no affectee could be de­prived of compensation.