DG Anti-corruption takes action against Illegal cccupation of govt land in Muzaffargarh

LAHORE - In a bid to address the rampant issue of illegal occupation of valuable govern­ment lands, the Director General of Anti­corruption, Lahore has launched a com­prehensive investigation into the illegal occupation of valuable government land in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, District Mu­zaffargarh. The DG anti-corruption took swift action after a formal complaint had been lodged against the two accused who in collusion with revenue staff from the concerned department had prepared illegal documents and forged the signa­tures of officials to transfer the land into their names. Despite the land transfer being canceled multiple times, the in­dividuals have persistently used their influence to regain possession of the government’s precious land. This unlaw­ful occupation not only causes damage to the government but also undermines public trust in the system. The investiga­tion focuses on Muhammad Alam, son of Maqbool Hussain, with ID card num­ber 3230307368023, and Muhammad Ayub, son of Maqbool Hussain, with ID card number 3230307398053, residents of Haroon House, Kot Adu Road, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, District Muzaffargarh. These individuals have allegedly en­croached upon approximately 25 acres of government land located at 584 TDA, on the backside of Government Boys College. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the Anticorruption authorities have undertaken a thorough investiga­tion into the matter. The objective is to unearth the truth surrounding this illicit occupation within a short span of time. The Director General of Anticorruption has called for a fair and impartial inquiry, assuring that if the investigation is con­ducted with integrity, the real facts will emerge, and justice will be served. Resi­dents and concerned citizens in the area have expressed their gratitude for the proactive steps taken by the Anticorrup­tion department. They hope that the in­vestigation will bring an end to the illegal occupation and restore the government land to its rightful state. The occupa­tion of public property not only leads to financial losses for the government but also hinders the development and prog­ress of the region. People have appealed to the authorities to take swift and deci­sive action against the illegal occupants. The community believes that strict mea­sures should be implemented to ensure that those responsible for encroach­ing upon government land face the full force of the law. The Director General of Anticorruption has assured the public that the investigation will be conducted transparently and without bias. If found guilty, the illegal occupants will be held accountable for their actions, sending a clear message that illegal occupation of government land will not be tolerated. The Anticorruption department is de­termined to uphold justice and ensure that the rule of law prevails. As the in­vestigation progresses, the public ea­gerly awaits the outcomes, hoping that it will lead to the recovery of the pre­cious government land and serve as a deterrent to those who may contemplate such illegal acts in the future.