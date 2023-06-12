Djokovic beats Ruud to win French Open men’s singles title

Novak Djokovic defeated Casper Ruud in straight-sets to win the French Open men's singles tennis title, his record 23rd Grand Slam.

The Serbian star won the final with the sets of 7-6, 6-3, and 7-5 against Norwegian world No. 4 in three hours and 13 minutes at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

At the age of 36 years and 20 days, the Serbian tennis star also set the record of being the oldest men’s champion, beating Nadal’s record set in 2022 by 18 days.

Nadal, 37, congratulated Djokovic on winning the title on Twitter. "Many congrats on this amazing achievement @DjokerNole 23 is a number that just a few years back was impossible to think about, and you made it! Enjoy it with your family and team."

Djokovic also overtook Rafael Nadal's previous joint men's record of 22 Grand Slam titles.