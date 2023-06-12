Embracing the Big Rethink  

In an era marked by rapid advancements and transformative changes, we must take a step back and reassess the conventional paradigms governing the business world. The Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit 2023 (LIIBS) serves as a powerful reminder that focusing on the implementation of crucial policies, such as women’s inclusion, education, healthcare, and connectivity, is the key to shaping a prosperous and inclusive nation. This summit is an opportune moment for us to reflect on the importance of unity and collaboration in achieving our collective goals. It is time to shed the divisive tendencies that hinder progress and embrace a new way of thinking that promotes shared prosperity.

One of the most significant aspects of the “Big Rethink” lies in reevaluating our approach towards women’s inclusion. It is no longer a matter of mere social justice; it is an economic imperative. Numerous studies have highlighted the positive correlation between gender diversity and enhanced business performance. Similarly, education, health-care, and connectivity serve as the bedrock upon which prosperous societies are built. The “Big Rethink” necessitates a radical shift in our approach to education, focusing on skill development, critical thinking, and innovation. It compels us to prioritise accessible and affordable healthcare for all of its citizens. Finally, it demands a concerted effort to bridge the digital divide that separates communities and hampers socio-economic growth. By equipping our youth with the tools to navigate an ever-evolving landscape, we empower them to drive economic growth, foster technological advancements, and lead us towards a brighter future.

The Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit 2023 serves as a powerful reminder that progress requires unity and collaboration. Instead of fighting one another, we must unite to build a flourishing nation. The challenges we face are complex and multifaceted, requiring diverse perspectives, collective wisdom, and joint action. By setting aside our differences and working towards shared goals, we can unleash the full potential of our nation and create a better future for generations to come.

MALEEHA ZIA,

Islamabad.