Exacerbating food insecurity in Pakistan  

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP) published a report titled “Hunger Hotspots: FAO-WFP Early Warnings on Acute Food Insecurity,” in which Pakistan was declared among the most concerning areas in food security.

The report forecasted a deteriorating situation in the near future. As per the report, the devastating floods in the country caused livestock losses, affected food production, and brought about damages and economic losses of Rs 30 billion to the agricultural sector, resulting in an escalation of food insecurity.

While the unstable and fragile economy added fuel to the fire, between April 2023 and June 2026, Pakistan will have to repay a substantial amount of 77.5 billion dollars in external debt. Moreover, an acute shortage of foreign reserves and a devaluing currency are holding the country back from importing essential food items and energy supplies, which is resulting in double-digit inflation, the report highlighted. Given that and the reluctance to make reforms, the country is failing to get the release of a crucial tranche from the International Monetary Fund and additional support from bilateral partners.

According to the report, over 8.5 million people are likely to experience acute food insecurity, and the situation will worsen further due to the declining purchasing power index (PPI).

In addition, the report called for building the capacity of national and provincial disaster management authorities to include forecast-based financing and risk insurance. It further recommended strengthening social protection mechanisms like BISP.

To recapitulate, Pakistan is experiencing a severe economic crisis, which is in turn worsening the food security situation in the country. In such a situation, political instability is like a nail in the coffin. The need for political reconciliation is at an all-time high, or else it will be too late!

ALI MUHAMMAD KHAN,

Sukkur.