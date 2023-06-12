Government’s Ambitious Energy Conservation Plan

The Federal Government’s recent announcement to promote energy conservation is an extraordinary step in the right direction. This will help the country not just in coming out of energy crisis but also towards finding a sustainable solution to the challenge which continues to haunt the national kitty every now and then. The energy conservation plan is part of Government of Pakistan’s 5Es Framework, prepared under the leadership of Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. The framework, among others, comprises of the government’s commitment to provide secure, sustainable and affordable energy for all including the industry and other development sectors. As such the Federal Government’s energy conservation plan includes various measures and one of those is to increase efficiency of gas geysers.

In order to improve the efficiency of geysers, Sui Northern Gas submitted a comprehensive energy conservation plan to the Government of Pakistan. Vast majority of domestic gas consumers in Pakistan still use conventional gas geysers for water heating purpose. The plan submitted by Sui Northern was aimed at promoting gas conservation through use of gas saver cone in geysers. The conventional gas geysers are known as less efficient devices which waste natural gas in the process of water heating. Gas Saver Cone helps in keeping water hot for longer time without wasting gas. In a study on gas conservation conducted by Sui Northern in collaboration with University of Engineering and Technology (UET), it was concluded that installation of gas saver cone results in gas saving up to 20%. Hence, it is not just the company which will benefit from gas saving but the customers as well, who will get lower gas bill due to low gas consumption.

Understanding the significance of gas saver cone, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has also made installation of gas saver cone mandatory for all domestic gas consumers. Now, SNGPL, as part of its energy conservation initiative, has launched door-to-door installation of gas saver cone against a minimal cost. The amount will be recovered in twelve easy installments through gas bills making it more convenient for the consumers.

Sui Northern Gas plans to install 200,000 gas saver cones by this month and another 200,000 by the end of October this year. Under the guidance of current Management and Board of Directors, the company is aggressively working towards achieving the target as energy conservation has become extremely critical for the national economy.