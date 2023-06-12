Govt plans to add 0.137m new gas consumers in FY2023-24  

Islamabad - The government plans to add 137,026 new gas consumers to the system of both the Sui companies in the fiscal year 2023-24. Similarly, it is being planned that the investments in electricity distribution sector will result in electrification of 6,985 villages and 1,403,592 number of new consumers will be added for DISCOs during 2023-24. SNGPL and SSGCL has collective target of adding 137,026 new consumers and 2,526-km transmission and distribution pipelines in the year 2023-24, said Annual Plan 2023-24. During year 2023-24, a total of 9 projects under the Petroleum Division including 4 projects from oil and gas have been allocated funds. A total of Rs1.2 billion have been allocated for 2023-24 for these 9 projects, whereas, Rs774.26 million have been allocated for the 4 projects of oil and gas portfolio. Two new projects have been added to the portfolio of oil and gas which include development of Strategic Underground Gas Storage (SUGS) and supply of gas to villages/localities within 5-km radius of gas producing fields. SUGS being implemented by ISGS envisages a feasibility study, up-gradation of the previous pre-feasibility study by ADB including legal and regulatory framework to a bankable level. Rs150 million have been allocated for this project in 2023-24. For the year 2023-24, the target for crude oil and natural gas production are fixed as 25.39 million barrels and 1.27 TCF, respectively. The target for local LPG supplies is set to 779,044 tonnes. The gap in indigenous gas and petroleum products will be supplemented through LNG and POL imports. The LNG import is targeted at 8.87 million tonnes.