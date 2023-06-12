Govt trying to re-negotiate with IMF on favorable terms: Dar

ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar said Sunday that the government is tak­ing necessary measures to re-negotiate with International Monetary Fund on more favorable terms and conditions.

Talking to a private news channel, he expressed hope that the IMF would be satisfied with Pakistan’s progress, as the country has fulfilled the necessary requirements. Ishaq Dar expressed optimism that Pakistan would achieve the growth rate set by the government, indicating a positive outlook for the nation’s economic development in the coming year.

The Finance Minister said the federal government has given a massive relief to the salaried class in the new budget by announcing 35 per cent ad-hoc re­lief allowance for its employees in grade one to 16 and 30 percent for employees in grades 17 to 22.

Reply to a question, he criticised the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for formu­lating weak policies. He said these policies caused significant difficulties for masses in their daily lives, leading to financial constraints for the country.