Green Pakistan: A key initiative to combat climate change

Peshawar - Grean Pakistan, a key initiative of the federal government to combat the climate change, desertification and reverse deforestation have received substantial allocation in the budget 2023-24 aimed at strengthening of the forestry and wildlife resources.

Being implemented through the Ministry of Climate Change Division with a huge allocation of Rs4050 million under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) in the budget 2023-24, the government under its Green Pakistan programme has announced various key projects for the promotion of forestry, wildlife, environment and biodiversity resources in all provinces of Pakistan for well being of people.

“The budget is pro-forestry and agriculture as evident from the huge allocation of Rs4,050 million for various gigantic projects of the climate change division for the upcoming fiscal year that would make Pakistan green,” said Gulzar Rehman, former conservator of forests KP while talking to APP on Sunday. He said the huge budget for green sector would greatly help in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Pakistan is confronted to monster challenges of desertification, eco-degradation, deforestation and climate change and whopping plantation was the most viable option to address these environmental issues with less investment,” he said.

The National Forest Policy 2015 has revealed that Pakistan was losing about 27,000 hectares of forests per year due to high rate of deforestation, wood demands of increasing population and socioeconomic imbalances.

The forest resources were under tremendous pressure mostly in community and private-owned natural forests in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the policy said. In watershed areas, deforestation was making a negative impact on agriculture yield and quality of water at outlets besides triggering land degradation, floods and the loss of biodiversity.

The policy further said in riparian, low-lying and coastal areas, the deforestation and climate change-induced weather patterns including rainfalls, floods and glaciers’ melting were posing threats of amplifying sea water intrusion. He said preciously, the agricultural land was badly affected by the last year’s devastating flood due to which the salinity increased in the soil making it unproductive for agriculture purposes.

He said environmental degradation and climate change in Pakistan are adversely affecting the economy, livelihood of the poor and sustainable development.

Gulzar said that Green Pakistan was an important initiative of the government launched through climate change division that showed Govt highest priority to strengthen forestry sector to counterbalance the effects of environmental challenges.

Tauheedul Haq, former Conservator KP Forest Department hailed federal budget and Green Pakistan programme, adding such programs were helpful in maintaining of ground water table.

He said Pakistan was gradually heading towards water stress country due to climate change-induced weather patterns and shortage of dams, which might lead to food insecurity for living creatures in future.

According to National Water Policy, the per capita surface water availability had declined from 5,260 cubic meters per year in 1951 to around 1,000 cubic meters in 2016 and this quantity would likely to further drop to 860 cubic meters in next few years if deforestation continues with existing pace.