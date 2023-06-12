Health authorities advise vaccination of sacrificial  animals

Rawalpindi-To avoid the spread of Congo fever and lumpy skin viruses on the occasion of the forthcoming Eid ul Azha, the District Health Authority has asked the Live Stock Department to vaccinate the animals being transported to city cattle markets.

Talking to APP here Sunday, Chief Executive Officer of the District Health Authority Dr Ijaz Ahmed said that as sacrificial animals were being transported in the city areas, it has been decided to create public awareness to protect the people from the spread of viruses by taking preventive measures. He advised the people to slaughter the animals during day time on the occasion of Eid ul Azha while the Livestock Department was instructed to ensure vaccination of the animals being brought to the city or cattle markets.

Congo Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) is a lethal disease caused by the Congo virus which is present in a tick in animals. It may be mentioned here that around 200 small and big animals had arrived at the Eid cattle market at Bhatta Chowk and the number was increasing with each passing day.

14 waste collection points to be set up on Eid ul Azha

Chief Executive Officer Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) Rana Sajid Safdar has said that as many as 14 waste collection points would be set up in Rawalpindi city on the occasion of Eid ul Azha. He said that RWMC will remove around 10,000 tons of entrails and offals of the slaughtered animals in Rawal and Potohar town areas to keep the areas clean during Eid ul Azha. Around 4000 sanitary workers would be deployed during the drive while around 450 vehicles including dumpers, mini dumpers, handcarts, and compactors would also participate in the special drive to remove the remains from every nook and corner of the city.

The CEO informed that the leaves of the staff would be canceled to ensure cleanliness during the Eid four days.

He said banners would be displayed at all main points of the city to create awareness among the masses about the cleanliness campaign.

Along with the Eid special cleanliness the routine garbage would also be collected without interruption, he added.