Hybrid Model Accepted

PCB’s persistence has paid off as reports reveal that the BCCI has accepted the ‘hybrid model’ proposed by the PCB to host the Asia Cup. This is an encouraging development for both the fans and the game overall, and it shows that holding a principled position can pay off despite the structural obstacles.

Under the hybrid model, the first four matches of the tournament will be hosted in Pakistan before it is shifted to a neutral venue where India will enter the fray. Initially, the BCCI was pushing for the entire tournament to be shifted out of Pakistan and had also tried to woo other members of the Asian Cricket Council into forcing the PCB’s hand. However, it was good to see that the PCB did not allow the BCCI to bulldoze its preferences, and it made sure that there would be all round consequences if Pakistan’s hosting rights were taken away.

This also paves the way for Pakistan to play its World Cup matches at a neutral venue or even in India. In fact, sources reveal that the PCB and BCCI have reached an agreement regarding the venue for the World Cup match between the two nations. It is being reported that the match will probably be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India. Further, it is also being claimed that Pakistan’s majority of World Cup matches will take place in Chennai and Hyderabad.

All in all, these are encouraging developments for cricket fans of the subcontinent, as a lot of cricket will be played this year in South Asia, and especially for home fans in Pakistan who have been deprived of high profile tournaments for far too long.