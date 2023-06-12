Monday, June 12, 2023
Imran has mind of Hitler, but body of chameleon changing colour: Marriyum

Imran has mind of Hitler, but body of chameleon changing colour: Marriyum
June 12, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurang­zeb while criticising Imran Khan on Sunday said that the mind of the “political sphinx” was that of Hitler while his body was that of a cha­meleon, which not only changed its colour, but also expression within no time.

In a tweet, mocking Imran she said that on May 9, military installations and memorials of mar­tyrs were also attacked because “they” did not agree with Imran Khan’s mindset. 

Taking a jibe at Imran Khan, she said there was no room for the constitution in his mind, nor for the law, humanity or morality. She said he had only arrogance, ego, stubbornness and hypocrisy, who offered life extension in the closed rooms but shouted slogans of Mir Jafar outside. 

She said he accused the United States in the pub­lic rallies, but later apologized and hired lobbying firms there. She said that politicians and democrats talk only to politicians, not to people like Imran.

Health authorities advise vaccination of sacrificial  animals

