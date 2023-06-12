Influential political families from south Punjab join PPP

LAHORE - Around a dozen politicians belong­ing to influential political families of south Punjab Sunday met with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House Lahore and an­nounced to join the PPP reposing complete trust in its leadership.

Belonging to three south Punjab districts of Vehari, Lodhran and Bahawalnagar, these electables have joined the PPP on the persua­sion of PPP’s south Punjab Presi­dent Makhdum Ahmad Mahmood, it has been learnt.

Senior PPP leaders Mahmood Hayat Tochi Khan, Syed Irfan Gar­dezi and Imdadullah Abbasi were present on the occasion.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari welcomed the new entrants into the party and assured that the PPP being a party of the masses was determined to resolve people’s problems includ­ing unemployment and inflation. He said that PPP believed in autonomy of the institutions, supremacy of the parliament and a strong democracy.

Bilawal said that history was tes­timony to the fact that PPP’s leader­ship and its workers had sacrificed their lives to materialize these objec­tives. “The future belongs to the PPP and the masses”, he observed.