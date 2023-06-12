Islamabad police nab 3 members of ‘Romeo Colour’ dacoit gang

ISLAMABAD-In what the federal capital police termed a significant achievement, the Kohsar police has successfully apprehended three members of the notorious dacoit gang known as “Romeo Colour.”

The arrests were made following intensive efforts, also resulting in the recovery of 16 valuable mobile phones and cash. This breakthrough also gave insight into more than 25 criminal incidents. According to the local police, the accused were also involved in looting journalists and last month they also robbed a French citizen at gunpoint.

The three-member gang had been operating in the city for the past 3 to 4 months within the jurisdiction of Kohsar Police Station. Their criminal activities were recorded at multiple locations including Hill Road, Parbat Road, Blue Area, Fazal-ul-Haq Road, Stock Exchange Metro Station, Sector F-6, and Sector F-7. Promptly taking notice of their activities, the officer In-charge Kohsar Police Station Shafqat Faiz and his team used technical resources and core deployment which resulted in arrest of three members of the gang.

The recovered items include 125 motorcycles, weapons with ammunition, as well as valuable mobile phones worth million of rupees.

During the preliminary interrogation, the nabbed accused confessed to being involved in more than 25 criminal incidents.

Apart from the jurisdiction of Kohsar police station, this gang also operated in the jurisdiction of Karachi Company, Aabpara, and Industrial Area police stations. The accused have a history of criminal activities.

Notably, the recovery process has yielded significant results, including the retrieval of iPhones belonging to a French citizen and prominent media persons. Furthermore, the International Mobile Equipment Identity numbers of the mobile phones recovered from the suspects’ possession are being analyzed for further proceedings.

DIG Operations has announced commendation certificates for the officers who carried out the successful operation.