Jennifer Lopez celebrates new milestone of her career with fans

LOS ANGELES-Jennifer Lopez is over the moon as her most recent Netflix movie “The Mother” has hit a massive milestone. Lopez celebrated the big achievement with her fans as she turned to Instagram to share the impressive news that “The Mother” has become one of Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched movies of all time within a month. Ben Affleck’s sweet heart’s new thriller was only released on May 12, attracting huge viewers. It’s very likely that the film, showing Lopez in action, will continue to rise in the ranks. The Maid in Manhattan was all smiles and excited as she shared the moment with her 247M followers, captioning: “Thank you!!! to everyone who has been watching #TheMother and helped make it a top 10 movie of all time on Netflix and hitting #1 worldwide 4 weeks in a row!” The super star’s fans flocked to her comments to become the part of her celebrations, many were also distracted by certain details in her video, which was filmed inside the star’s new home she shares with Affleck. Giving fans a peek inside her new home, she walks around talking to camera. Her admirers were impressed with her choice of neutral décor and a selection of plants, with one fans commenting: “cannot focus on anything other than the unintentional house tour that was happening.” “Where you belong, Motha. The new house looks beautiful by the way,” another reacted in comments. The pair are coming up to their first anniversary – having got married in a surprise Vegas wedding on July 16, 2022 – and have been house-shopping for a while. Affleck and Lopez reportedly paid nearly $61 million for a mansion developed by Gala Asher in the Los Angeles mountains above Beverly Hills. Alongside delightful news about her big achievement, Lopez also showed of her fashion sense as she layered gold necklaces, gold hoops and big rings made an instant argument for bringing back the maximalist trend. Reacting to Lopez’s appearance in mesmerising clip, one fan wrote: “immediately digging out my gold hoops like it’s the 90s again.”