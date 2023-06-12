Jobless youth ends life over economic woes

FAISALABAD - A man reportedly committed suicide over poverty related is­sues in the area of Rail Bazaar police station.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that 23-year-old Wil­liam Masih of Tehsil Quarters No 3 was unemployed for the last many months and his family was facing severe financial con­straints. He got dejected due to the situation and committed suicide by shooting himself. Receiving information, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Civil Lines Mian Khalid, along with SHO Rail Bazaar police sta­tion and other police officials, shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem, he added.

MAN KILLS FATHER OVER PROPERTY DISPUTE

An infuriated man shot dead his father over property dispute in the area of Madina Town po­lice station.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that one Mudas­sar had demanded his share in property of his father, but his fa­ther Rana Karamat Ali refused to divide his property in his life.

An altercation occurred be­tween the son and father, and the former shot dead the lat­ter. The police took the body into custody and shifted it to mortuary for postmortem. The police were conducting raid to arrest the accused, who had managed to escape after the fateful incident.

TEENAGER DROWNS IN CANAL

A teenager drowned in Gugera Branch Canal, in the jurisdiction of Satiana police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that 18-year-old Abdul Malik was taking bath in Gugera Branch Canal near Chak No.432-GB when he drowned in deep water. On information, divers of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and fished out the body after hectic efforts of many hours. The police have started investigation after tak­ing the body into custody.

3 BODIES FOUND IN FAISALABAD

The bodies of three people were found from different parts of Fais­alabad during the past 12 hours. A police spokesman said here on Sunday that some passersby spot­ted corpse of a man floating on surface of water in Gugera branch canal near Tandlianwala Assis­tant Commissioner House and informed Rescue-1122.

A rescuers team fished out the body, which was later on identi­fied as 39-year-old Amanullah of Iqbal Colony Tandlianwala. According to initial investiga­tion, the ill-fated man was an addict person. He had left his house late in the night under the influence of drugs and did not come back.