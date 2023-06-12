Jobless youth ends life over economic woes

FAISALABAD - A man reportedly committed suicide over poverty related issues in the area of Rail Bazaar police station.
A police spokesman said here on Sunday that 23-year-old William Masih of Tehsil Quarters No 3 was unemployed for the last many months and his family was facing severe financial constraints. He got dejected due to the situation and committed suicide by shooting himself. Receiving information, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Civil Lines Mian Khalid, along with SHO Rail Bazaar police station and other police officials, shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem, he added.
MAN KILLS FATHER OVER PROPERTY DISPUTE
An infuriated man shot dead his father over property dispute in the area of Madina Town police station.
A police spokesman said here on Sunday that one Mudassar had demanded his share in property of his father, but his father Rana Karamat Ali refused to divide his property in his life.
An altercation occurred between the son and father, and the former shot dead the latter. The police took the body into custody and shifted it to mortuary for postmortem. The police were conducting raid to arrest the accused, who had managed to escape after the fateful incident.
TEENAGER DROWNS IN CANAL
A teenager drowned in Gugera Branch Canal, in the jurisdiction of Satiana police station.
Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that 18-year-old Abdul Malik was taking bath in Gugera Branch Canal near Chak No.432-GB when he drowned in deep water. On information, divers of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and fished out the body after hectic efforts of many hours. The police have started investigation after taking the body into custody.
3 BODIES FOUND IN FAISALABAD
The bodies of three people were found from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours. A police spokesman said here on Sunday that some passersby spotted corpse of a man floating on surface of water in Gugera branch canal near Tandlianwala Assistant Commissioner House and informed Rescue-1122.
A rescuers team fished out the body, which was later on identified as 39-year-old Amanullah of Iqbal Colony Tandlianwala. According to initial investigation, the ill-fated man was an addict person. He had left his house late in the night under the influence of drugs and did not come back.