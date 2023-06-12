KP CM directs to expedite relief operations in storms, rains hit areas

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan while expressing grief and sorrow over the losses of humans and properties in rains and storms that hit Bannu and Lakki Marwat districts, directed the Chief Secretary and divisional administration to expedite relief operations in the affected areas by providing all-out support to the victims.

The Chief Minister said the victims’ families would not be left alone in this hour of grief and tribulations.

He directed the officials of the health department to impose emergency in the affected areas’ hospitals and provide the best treatment to the injured.

KP CS inquires about health of injured in rain related incidents

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry along with Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Durrani on Sunday visited District Headquarter Hospital Bannu and inquired after health of injured due to overnight heavy rain, wind and storm that killed 15 persons and more than 100 injured in the district.

In district Lakki Marwat, five persons were killed including children and women while 42 others reported as injured, in district Karak four persons were killed while a child was killed in Dera Ismail Khan and two women were injured as result of strong wind, heavy rain and storm.

Chief Secretary KP Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry directed District Headquarters Hospital officials to take good care of the injured and ensured them all facilities. Both KP CS and Deputy Speaker Zahid Durrani met with the injured persons admitted in the hospital. Commissioner Bannu, Deputy Commissioner, DIG and other concerned officials were also present.

In his media talks, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry said that they stand by the families who lost their loved ones and should care for all those injured in the storm and rain. The caretaker provincial government is an equal participant with the families of the dead and injured in this hour of sorrow.

He said Rs1 million for those who died in the houses collapsed due to storm and rains and Rs0.3 million will be given to the injured and Rs50,000 to those with minor injuries.

While surveying and estimating the damages of the dead livestock and collapsed houses, they are trying to help the victims and resettle the victims as soon as possible, the Chief Secretary added. Security forces have a key role in relief operations.

He said, there are a lot of problems in the hospitals, problems of funding but there is a lot of burden on the hospitals and they are planning for it to ensure facilities to the general public at the door steps by developing each of the hospitals at the district level.

Health Department sends medical teams to Bannu

Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday sent a special medical team along with essential medicines and commodities to Bannu and Lakki Marwat districts.

The spokesman of Health Department said that in order to assist the communities of Bannu and Lakki Marwat, which have been affected by a natural calamity, Dr Shaukat Ali, the Director General of Health Services KP, sent a special medical team along with essential medicines and commodities to both districts.

This action was taken based on the directives of the Chief Secretary KP and Secretary Health KP.

Prior to this, the government of KP had declared a medical emergency in both districts.

The situation is being closely monitored, and every possible effort is being made to support the affected community in the most effective manner.