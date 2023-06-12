Leghari calls for thwarting evil designs against armed forces

Inexperienced past govt caused irreparable damage to country by its failed internal, foreign policy.

RAJANAPUR - General Secretary Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari said that the baseless allegations of violent attacks on law enforcement agencies and security forces, human rights violations and sup­pression of political activities were being made to defame armed forces for gaining nefarious designs.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, Leghari said that the whole nation has rejected the rioting elements forever after shame­ful incidents of May 9.

He said that the state of Pakistan and armed forces respect the martyrs of the country and their families. He said that the eternal sacrifices of the armed forces were being acknowledged in the world and also appreciated by the nation.

He said that the people and the armed forces have a close relationship which was the actual power of the country and centre of national security.

Leghari said that anti-national ele­ments and their supporters were trying hard to create social division and chaos through fake and baseless news and propaganda.

“With full support and love of the na­tion, all evil intentions would be thwart­ed” Leghari added.

He stated that the undivided service of the people was the center of their poli­tics and people-friendly budget by the incumbent government was clear reflec­tion of government’s intentions of pro­viding relief to masses.

He said that despite unfavorable con­ditions and lack of resources, the current people-friendly budget was a good initia­tive of the democratic government.

The PML-N Punjab general secretary maintained that the inexperienced gov­ernment of the past caused irreparable damage to the country by its failed inter­nal and foreign policy and affected the image of the country around the world.

He said that current democratic gov­ernment has taken revolutionary steps in restoring the country’s dignity and leading the nation on the path of devel­opment with its integrated strategy in a short period of time.

He added that the “Taman Leghari” was the only tribal area in country where such a magnificent cadet college was being constructed.

The journey to this point began in the year 2017 when Commodore Shabir, the father of martyred pilot Rashid Khan was invited to visit Fort Munro.

He said that at that time, the Air Force was requested to settle an entire city in Khar area and handed over the first hos­pital to them.

Leghari said that a cadet college was being constructed in the area along with a vocational training center, a school for disabled children and other facilities for the local people.

“In a meeting with Governor Punjab, request has been made for starting of bus service for the students of Jampur studying at Ghazi University DG Khan on which Vice Chancellor of the university has already issued a notification, he said.

He said that keeping in view the impor­tance of education and vision of facilitat­ing local people, two campuses of Isla­mia University Bahawalpur have been approved in Rajanpur and Jampur and the classes would start from the month of September. For the first time in the his­tory of Jampur, establishment of a pass­port office has also been approved and the office would start facilitating people soon at their local area.

He said that on the request of the Leghari family, the federal government has approved the WAPDA division by upgrading WAPDA sub-division Jam­pur and it would be made active from July 1 and required funds have also been allocated for this project. He said that a 32-KV grade station has been approved in Mauza Thal Janan of Teh­sil Jampur and it would start regular operations within a month.

He said that the government has also allocated huge amount of funds for up­gradation, construction of new feeders and provision of electricity at new colo­nies of the area.

Leghari further said that trauma cen­ter has been made active THQ Hospital Jampur and best efforts were being made by him to get approved a hospital with 100 beds in Jampur with all the modern facilities. He said that construction of 55-km road from Jampur to Alipur and a bridge has been included in the Annual Development Program (ADP).

Meanwhile, the projects of doubling the 40-km National Highway Road from Jampur to DG Khan and 17-km road from Kot Chhata to Ghazighat have also been included in the ADP.