Major (r) Khurram Rokhri calls for a strong political govt supported by strong army

ISLAMABAD - In the aftermath of the unprecedented events on May 9, a new political entity called Istehkam-e-Pakistan (IPP) has emerged as an offshoot of the ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
The formation of IPP has been marked by significant defections from PTI, including prominent figures such as Aleem Khan, Awn Chaudhry, Imran Ismail, Ali Zaidi, Fawad Chaudhry, Amir Kiani, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, Firdous Ashiq Awan and others. Major Khurram Hameed Khan Rokhri (R), hailing from Mianwali, is expected to assume the central spokesperson role for the IPP. He emphasized the need for a strong political government in Pakistan, supported by a robust military. Talking to The Nation, Major Rokhri expressed concerns about the country’s survival in the region without a strong army and called for unity in achieving Pakistan’s stability. Jahangir Khan Tareen, surrounded by the defectors from PTI, held a press conference in Lahore on June 8, unveiling the name and flag of the new party. He emphasized IPP’s commitment to providing a platform for neglected PTI members, stating that they would be embraced without questioning their intentions. Major Rokhri expressed confidence in the future growth of IPP, citing the party’s honest, sincere, and hardworking leadership. He also spoke highly of Pervez Khattak, former Chief Minister of KPK and Minister of Defense, expressing a personal desire for him to join IPP with his group. Major Rokhri believed that Baluchistan presented potential opportunities for IPP’s expansion and revealed plans to implement his ideas in the region, pending approval from the party leadership.Sources within IPP revealed that Jahangir Tareen would remain the patron-in-chief until his disqualification was overturned by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Pervez Khattak has been offered the position of Central President, while Aleem Khan is likely to lead IPP in Punjab. Final party positions are expected to be decided in the next 10 to 12 days. Major Rokhri addressed the media’s curiosity regarding the silence of other party leaders, stating that he was personally speaking out and couldn’t speak on behalf of others. He criticized Imran Khan, accusing him of seeking confrontation with the establishment and endangering the youth of Pakistan. Major Rokhri also highlighted the plight of incarcerated PTI workers, affirming efforts to support innocent individuals and clarifying that the military had evidence against specific individuals. Dr. Farhan Virk, a social media expert and long-time member of the Tareen group, expressed confidence in IPP’s mission to empower middle-class workers and acknowledged the increasing interest from PTI leaders and workers to join the new party. Dr. Virk mentioned that the party would soon announce its manifesto and initiate a membership drive. While only one female defector, Firdous Ashiq Awan, has been observed in IPP thus far, both Major Rokhri and Dr Virk expressed optimism about attracting more women to the party, assuring them of respect, dignity, and honour within IPP. Sources within IPP stated that it was premature to decide on potential electoral alliances with other political parties. Additionally, it was clarified that Jahangir Tareen’s upcoming trip to England was solely for medical reasons, as he receives treatment there as a cancer