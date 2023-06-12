Major (r) Khurram Rokhri calls for a strong political govt supported by strong army

ISLAMABAD - In the aftermath of the unprec­edented events on May 9, a new political entity called Iste­hkam-e-Pakistan (IPP) has emerged as an offshoot of the ruling party Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The formation of IPP has been marked by significant defections from PTI, including prominent figures such as Aleem Khan, Awn Chaudhry, Imran Is­mail, Ali Zaidi, Fawad Chaudhry, Amir Ki­ani, Fayyazul Hassan Cho­han, Firdous Ashiq Awan and others. Major Khurram Hameed Khan Rokhri (R), hailing from Mianwali, is expected to assume the central spokesperson role for the IPP. He emphasized the need for a strong political gov­ernment in Pakistan, support­ed by a robust military. Talking to The Nation, Major Rokhri ex­pressed concerns about the country’s survival in the re­gion without a strong army and called for unity in achiev­ing Pakistan’s stability. Ja­hangir Khan Tareen, sur­rounded by the defectors from PTI, held a press con­ference in Lahore on June 8, unveiling the name and flag of the new party. He empha­sized IPP’s commitment to providing a platform for ne­glected PTI members, stating that they would be embraced without questioning their in­tentions. Major Rokhri ex­pressed confidence in the fu­ture growth of IPP, citing the party’s honest, sincere, and hardworking leadership. He also spoke highly of Pervez Khattak, former Chief Minis­ter of KPK and Minister of De­fense, expressing a person­al desire for him to join IPP with his group. Major Rokhri believed that Baluchistan presented potential opportu­nities for IPP’s expansion and revealed plans to implement his ideas in the region, pend­ing approval from the par­ty leadership.Sources with­in IPP revealed that Jahangir Tareen would remain the pa­tron-in-chief until his dis­qualification was overturned by the Supreme Court of Paki­stan. Pervez Khattak has been offered the position of Cen­tral President, while Aleem Khan is likely to lead IPP in Punjab. Final party positions are expected to be decided in the next 10 to 12 days. Ma­jor Rokhri addressed the me­dia’s curiosity regarding the silence of other party leaders, stating that he was personal­ly speaking out and couldn’t speak on behalf of others. He criticized Imran Khan, accus­ing him of seeking confronta­tion with the establishment and endangering the youth of Pakistan. Major Rokhri also highlighted the plight of incarcerated PTI work­ers, affirming efforts to sup­port innocent individuals and clarifying that the military had evidence against specific individuals. Dr. Farhan Virk, a social media expert and long-time member of the Tareen group, expressed confidence in IPP’s mission to empow­er middle-class workers and acknowledged the increas­ing interest from PTI leaders and workers to join the new party. Dr. Virk mentioned that the party would soon announce its manifesto and initiate a membership drive. While only one female defec­tor, Firdous Ashiq Awan, has been observed in IPP thus far, both Major Rokhri and Dr Virk expressed optimism about attracting more wom­en to the party, assuring them of respect, dignity, and hon­our within IPP. Sources with­in IPP stated that it was pre­mature to decide on potential electoral alliances with other political parties. Additionally, it was clarified that Jahangir Tareen’s upcoming trip to En­gland was solely for medical reasons, as he receives treat­ment there as a cancer