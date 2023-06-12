Mauritius defeat Pakistan in four-nation cup opener   

LAHORE - Pakistan football team was beaten by Mauritius 3-0 in the opening match of the four-nation cup at the Anjalay Stadium Belle Vue Harel on Sunday. According to information made available here, it was a disappointing start for the Men in Green as they conceded three goals within the first 25 minutes in the second half. Jeremy Robert opened the account for the hosts in the 53rd minute of the game. Ashley Nazira scored the second goal in the 63rd minute meanwhile Pakistan’s Mamoom Mosa scored an own goal in the 72nd minute of the game to extend Mauritius’s lead. This was Mauritus’ first international win after losing eight successive games. The former England youth team Captain Easah Suliman and Denmark-based defender Abdullah Iqbal missed the first game against Mauritius. They will join the team on June 12 according to the head coach of Pakistan’s football team. Kenya and Djibouti are the other teams in the event being held on the basis of single-league basis. The outfit, which will finish at the summit on points, will be declared the winners.