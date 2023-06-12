May 9 perpetrators should be brought to book: Javed Latif

PML-N will contest general election under its electoral symbol and from party platform.

LAHORE - Federal Minister Mian Javed La­tif stressed on Sunday that per­petrators of the May 9 sorrow­ful incidents should be brought to book so that people could differentiate between a politi­cal party and a terrorist group.

Addressing a press con­ference at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secre­tariat at Model Town, he said the unfortunate incidents tak­ing place in the guise of pro­tests on May 9 by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were an at­tempt to weaken the state. He said there was ample evidence of foreign conspiracy behind the attacks on that fateful day.

He demanded that perpe­trators of the May-9 incident should be exposed before the nation to avoid such an inci­dent in future. State proper­ties including military instal­lations were damaged by the protestors under a planning, he added. The federal minister said that facts about the con­spiracy under which elected Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was ousted in 2017 should also be made public so that people could be made aware of facts.

The fact had already been related by many retired people of state institutions, he said and demanded that people of the country should also be told the facts about the conspiracy, which resulted in halting pro­cess of speedy development in the country under the leader­ship of Nawaz Sharif.

He said that various develop­ment projects were launched by the then PML-N govern­ment, whereas huge foreign investment under China-Pak­istan Economic Corridor was pouring in constantly to change the fate of the people; however, ousting of the prime minister under a conspiracy stopped the process of development and prosperity of the country. Ja­ved Latif said the PML-N want­ed general election should be held on time; however, level playing field should be en­sured to everyone. He said the PML-N, being a strong be­liever of democracy, did not ever support banning of any political party or a political leader; however, there was a need to ascertain if any party was ever involved in terror­ism acts like May-9 incidents.

He said the perpetrators of May 9 incidents deserved no leniency and should never be spared, as it was a matter of sanctity of the state and anyone who had violated the law and the Constitution should be dealt with as per law of the land to maintain the writ of the state.

To a question, he said the PML-N strongly believed in power of masses and the party would accept their verdict that who should rule the country. He made it clear that the PML-N would contest general elec­tion under its electoral symbol and from the party platform.

To another query, the federal minister said that the Punjab province was a stronghold of the PML-N, as its people were well aware of the services ren­dered by the party for their welfare and they would again vote for the PML-N.

Javed Latif said the PML-N had been strongly advocating the stance about rule of law and Constitution in the coun­try and it was still standing with it and would continue to do so in future as well.