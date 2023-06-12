Monday, June 12, 2023
NA Deputy Speaker announces compensation package for KP rains vicitms

NA Deputy Speaker announces compensation package for KP rains vicitms
APP
June 12, 2023
PESHAWAR   -   Deputy Speaker, National Assembly, Zahid Akram Durrani here Sunday announced a huge compensation package for the victims of rains and storms incidents that would be dis­tributed through cheques.

The compensation package was an­nounced during his visit to District Headquarters Hospital, Bannu where 15 dead bodies and about 150 injured were brought. He said that Rs1 million for heirs of each dead, Rs three lakh for each injured and Rs50,000 for minor wound­ed of the incident were announced.

Despite his busy engagement at Is­lamabad due to budget session, the Deputy Speaker NA said that he rushed to Bannu to oversee relief operations in the affected areas. He said that Prime Minister have assured all out support and assistance to the rains and storms victims. The Deputy Speaker said that he was in close contact with NDMA and PDMA. He said that Rs40 billion were released to Deputy Commissioner Bannu for relief and rehabilitation op­erations of the affected population.

Three Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in North Waziristan laid to rest

