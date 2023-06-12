Narcissistic Supply

The indication of personality disorders, psychosis, delusion, and general paranoia among most famous political figures, pseudo-revolutionists, and populists is no surprise and nothing unusual to quote. Famous analysts, writers, psychologists, sociologists, philosophers, and political scientists have hinted about it countless times through their famous essays, theories, and research journals. As Fredrik Nietzsche portrays in one of his famous essays, “The Genealogy of Morals.”

“Such beings are incalculable; they come like fate without cause or reason, inconsiderately and without pretext. Suddenly they are here like lightning, too terrible, too sudden, too compelling, and too ‘different’ even to be hated ... What moves them is the terrible egotism of the artist of the brazen glance, who knows himself to be justified for all eternity in his ‘work’ as the mother is justified in her child ...”

What did I miss there? Yes, the term “Leader” might get unnoticed. Such delusional and paranoid figures, groups, or populists cannot be considered leaders. Calling them delusional and paranoid “leaders” would affront all those who have led with a rational set of political and nationalistic morals, values, and goals. Leaders build and lead the communities and transform them into nations rather than just mobilizing groups of people for their myopic personal agendas.

Many eminent writers, psychologists, analysts, researchers, and most of all, philosophers have not only hinted but have published memoirs on Narcissism, Narcissists, narcissism, and associated disorders such as schizoid, paranoid personality disorders, and also a fine association has been developed among Narcissist Personality Disorder (NPD) and Bipolar Personality Disorder (BPD). However, I would focus on the singular aspect of narcissism according to the contemporary political upheaval of fate or the so-called invisible hand upon the narcissist of Pakistani Politics. We have seen events of marches on D-Chowk, loud and blatant threats to the serving executive and judicial officers that were brought by none other but our very own “charismatic” ex-prime minister. In addition, we also observe a constant state of a pathological liar, taking stark U-turns from his public statements and strategies without a modicum of remorse or fear of consequences from any quarters. Nevertheless, how did it all happen? The emphasis will be “loss of Narcissistic Supply” and the aftermath of the NPD case in point.

The guardian angel and nutrition to this narcissist came in the form of Narcissistic Supply from the people who had once, in the recent past, surrounded him as a “false shield.” I call the narcissistic supply of these sycophants and minions a “false shield” because it actually never existed. As flatterers and mob mobilizers, all these suppliers were only there to claim the imaginary victory of narcissism like Hitler, Mussolini, Trump, and others that history has witnessed. What went wrong? Considering the analysis from famous journals and the work of Jung, Freud, and Nietzsche and the contemporary work of Sam Vaknin in his famous publication “Malignant Self Love: Narcissism Revisited”, we can conceive the in-depth ideology of NPD along with the aspects like Narcissistic Supply.

Vaknin identifies “dual diagnosis”, which is the inclination towards drug abuse and other imprudent and rash behavior, which is evident in a person suffering from NPD. In addition, he highlights the concept of Narcissistic supply as a dependency of narcissists on adoration, attention, and certain other input from the associates to ensure the performance and management of narcissistic ego and self-image. The impact of this supply for narcissists on society is quite detrimental. People in this supply chain must leave many other constructive activities and indulge in the process. Narcissists rely on this unceasing flow of flattery and support for the aggrandizement of their flawed and false persona.

Some writers believe that the walkout of narcissistic supply may seem like a drug withdrawal for the narcissists; they might react with rage and anger to this halting supply. While another group analyzes it differently. As narcissists have false perceptions and inflated egos, they start looking for alternate sources of supply when the supply of their flatterers and associates is halted. They persist in their false image and paranoia. However, the downfall and end of the NPD, especially in popular figures such as politicians, is destined to be destructive. This phase of downfall and decline falls not only on the narcissists but also on their counterparts, supporters, pleasers, defenders, and flatterers in the form of associates, advisors, and party members. They find their alternatives. One of their escape routes is to elevate the image of the narcissist rather than thinking critically or challenging their own views in the face of new evidence available. They themselves create a larger-than-life persona of the narcissist. Another way to respond is denial to accept any other view than their own. They become further paranoid. In such a situation, they may take extreme steps of all sorts.

They are mostly found as friends, relatives, fans, admirers, or party workers in the political domain. They keep changing, and if any of them try to instill a sense in the narcissist’s mind or sincerely advise him or her, they are shunned and replaced by another group to resume the narcissistic supply. The narcissist act as a predator, their alternative supply as prey as he survives on infinite admiration and attention. The survival of these suppliers lies in providing alternatives and engaging them in other constructive activities so they can have more topics to discuss and think about. They need an indirect and subtle flow of useful information and visible evidence of reality. It is challenging, but educated, responsible, and professional strategic communication experts must develop this mass education under a well-designed framework for the common good.

Identifying such narcissists in terms of personal relationships, business, government, and political groups remains the first and foremost thing to avoid greater damage. The challenge lies in exposing this ailment and facing the mirror. No matter how hard it is. In modern countries, close aides around important figures having a mass following, like showbiz stars or sports icons, keep an eye on such figures’ emotional and psychological conditions. Sometimes, they have psychologists in their teams to advise them when to take a break or go on holiday. They suggest medication and change in their routine when upset or their popularity and narcissism reach dangerous levels. The narcissist does not listen to such advice and faces the consequences in his personal and professional life. It is not a normal nor an acceptable state of mind and has a high chance of falling prey to drugs or other fatal addictions. Such people need help. For that purpose, the first thing is awareness about the condition. The second is to have recourse to people who can provide help. Lastly, there is a need to empathize with such persons to take care of them. It is critical to preempt such a person to acquire a position of power or authority where their paranoia can harm society on a much larger scale.