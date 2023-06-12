Nawaz Sharif will become PM for fourth time: Maryam

PML-N leader says Nawaz’s govt toppled in 1999 but he did not incite youth to violence n PTI was formed after hard work of 26 years but disintegrated in 26 minutes.

SHUJABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz said Sun day that his father Nawaz Sharif will become prime minister of Pakistan for the fourth time.

She said that Nawaz Sharif was de­prived of his government time and again but he repeatedly got back his government. “God willing, Nawaz Sharif will become prime minister for the fourth time,” Maryam said while addressing PML-N’s youth con­vention in Punjab’s Shujabad city on Sunday. She said that her party will put the country on path of develop­ment and prosperity if it forms gov­ernment after winning forthcoming general elections. She said that youth is our hope and we will take all pos­sible measures to provide them with job opportunities and better future. Maryam Nawaz said that the govern­ment of Mian Nawaz Sharif was top­pled in 1999 but he did not incite youth to violence.

While taking a jibe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, she said the entire opposition party can fit in a Qingqi rickshaw following defec­tions in the wake of May 9 violence. “Today he himself is the president, general secretary, chief organiser and spokesperson of the party and the only candidate of his party,” she said while referring to PTI chief Im­ran Khan. The ruling party leader made these remarks.

At the rally, the PML-N stalwart was also coronated with gold tiara stud­ded with beautiful pearls.

Unlike PTI, Maryam said the PML-N did not dismantle be­cause “it is the people’s party and not a fake party”.

She said the PTI “which was formed after the hard work of 26 years, disintegrated in 26 minutes”. She said the real en­emy of the country was identi­fied after May 9 tragedy which saw attacks on public and mili­tary installations in many parts of the country following the ar­rest of the PTI chief.

“The chapter of chaos and an­archy has ended and now the journey of progress will begin,” the PML-N leader added.

Dozens of PTI leaders in­cluding Shireen Mazari, Fawad Chaudhry, Aamir Mehmood Ki­ani, Ali Zaidi and other shave quit the party over May 9 may­hem while senior leaders in­cluding Asad Umar and Parvez Khattak stepped down from party positions citing the same reason. Several PTI deserters have joined Istihkam-e-Paki­stan Party (IPP) launched by sugar baron Jahangir Tareen with an aim to “set new direc­tion in the country’s politics”.

Maryam also hailed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq saying they presented the “best bud­get” despite difficult economic situation.

She said the PM and finance minister “saved the country” from default without the Inter­national Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package.

“Even in difficult econom­ic conditions, the salaries of government employees of up to grade 16 were increased by 30%,” she said.

She said the country’s econo­my would take off when PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, who has been living London since November 2019 on medical grounds, returns to the country.

Finance Minister Dar on Fri­day unboxed a Rs14.46 tril­lion budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, introducing “no new taxes” and envisaging an eco­nomic growth of 3.5% as the crisis-driven country looks to persuade the IMF to release more bailout mone

She said that the country’s safeguards will break the hands of the people who are involved in country’s burners.

The one who created drama to make people’s children arrest­ed for nefarious political inter­est. has his own children safe in London, she added.

Maryam recalled a group that claims to make PML (N) cry with arrogance, was now crying.

“Who was afraid of prison? the same man has issued or­der for the burning of military installations. His May 9 trick backfired as an armed rebellion against the army is now begging for talks,” she informed.

The PML (N) leader said that he (Imran) used to say that he will break Muslim League-N but his own party has been broken and the whole party could eas­ily be covered in a mini vehicle.

She said that Imran used to say that he formed his party in 26 years, was now fallen apart in 26 seconds. She said that the party was formed in a plane and also broke up in the same plane.

Maryam Nawaz said that PM (N) could not be broken be­cause Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was the son of this soil and the servant of the nation as well. She said that Mian Mu­hammad Nawaz Sharif came to Shujaabad seven times even he was in Shujabad at the time of Pervez Musharraf’s illegal take­over.

The government was taken away from Nawaz Sharif time and again but he never pushed the people to set the country on fire.She said that Mian Muham­mad Nawaz Sharif faced oppres­sion many times but never insti­gated chaos and always talked about the development of the country.

She said that the one who built the metro with his own hands can burn the metro? She questioned and added that the hands that build a country can­not destroy it.

She appreciated the incum­bent government and said that despite the difficulties, Shah­baz Sharif and Ishaq Dar pre­sented the best budget in which salaries of government employ­ees increased by 35% while the debt of widows was also forgiv­en. She made a promise to the people that the development could start again if Nawaz Sharif would come back.

Maryam stressed the need of skills and employment in the hands of the youth instead of sticks and petrol bombs.

She unveiled her dream of bringing modern technology for agricultural development in the country and also the develop­ment of Shujabad as Lahore.

She said that if PML-N will gain power, the destiny of the entire country could be changed.

She said that good days were approaching for the people of Shujaabad.

She lauded the entire leader­ship of PML-N Multan and said that they all were very close to her heart.