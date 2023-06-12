Pakistan aims greater partnership with Russia without annoying US

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is aiming greater partnership with Russia without annoying the United States as the regional cooperation grows under the leadership of Russia and China.

Senior Pakistani diplomats told The Nation that Islamabad was a little careful when talking about the Russia ties to avoid raising eyebrows in Washington.

“The partnership with Russia is a win-win situation but when we stress too much on it, we think of the US who sees this as a new alliance (led by Russia and China),” said one diplomat.

Another diplomat said the partnership with Russia was growing and was meant to improve further. “We are in regular contact at every level. This partnership is very important for Pakistan. The relations with the US are also vital. We want to go along together with every influential country,” he maintained.

This week, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asserted Pakistan was committed to enhance engagement with Russia through “deep meaningful ties.” He contended that Pakistan wanted to maintain neutrality over the Ukraine conflict.

“Pakistan is committed to maintaining relations with all the countries and was seeking enhanced engagement with Russia through deep meaningful ties,” he remarked. He was optimistic that the issues including Russia-Ukraine conflicts will be resolved.

Over the weekend, Pakistan passed a special order to allow barter trade with Afghanistan, Iran and Russia for certain goods, including petroleum and natural gas.

Left with barely enough foreign exchange reserves to cover one month’s imports, the government is trying to manage a balance of payments crisis and bring inflation under control after it hit a record of nearly 38% last month.

The Ministry of Commerce said the government order, called the Business-to-business (B2B) Barter Trade Mechanism 2023 and dated June 1, lists goods that can be bartered. State and privately owned entities would need approval to participate in the trade mechanism.

After Pakistan’s first purchase of discounted Russian oil in April, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik said Pakistan would only be buying crude, not refined products, under the deal.

There was no confirmation about how payment would be made but Malik said purchases could rise to 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) if the first transaction went smoothly.

Last week, Russian ambassador to Pakistan Danila Ganich said Russia and Pakistan had reached an agreement on a free payment structure for barter trade, eliminating the need for the US dollars in bilateral transactions.

In a media interaction, Ganich emphasised that Russia and Pakistan would be allies and partners amidst geopolitical changes.

President Vladimir Putin, he said, was set to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, further accelerating the process of regional cooperation.

The Ambassador also expressed hope that Russian oil would provide relief to Pakistan. He said being a member of the Paris Club, they had rescheduled Pakistan’s loans.