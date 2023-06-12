Pakistan needs FIFA-standard testing lab to boost football exports

ISLAMABAD: The establishment of a FIFA standard testing laboratory in Pakistan to facilitate small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and the adoption of modern manufacturing technologies can provide a massive boost to Pakistan’s football exports.

Secretary General Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) Mohsin Masood said while talking to WealthPK that football manufacturing was a major pillar of the industrial mix of Sialkot and a significant contributor to the national exchequer. However, he said, the sector lacks advanced facilities in Sialkot which hinders further growth of the industry in line with the vision of the government to boost exports.

“Due to the absence of an internationally-acclaimed state-of-the-art football testing laboratory, exporters have to send their samples abroad to get their products tested and certified to be accepted worldwide.”

“This practice ultimately adds to the cost of doing business and is logistically hectic,” he added.

Mohsin opined that if a modern testing lab is established in Pakistan, it will help the SMEs enhance the quality of their products which will increase their competitiveness in the global market and enhance exports.

He said the sports goods industry in recent times has displayed extraordinary performance in terms of their export figures, and has made their mark in the international market, where top global sports brands are now demanding “Made in Pakistan” sports goods.

Presently, the sports goods sector’s major products include the soccer balls, cricket gear, and hockey sticks along with their apparel and other accessories.

“Establishing a sports goods testing lab will help ensure exporters that their products meet the requirements of various sports federations and comply with the safety standards and regulations,” he emphasised.

Pakistan remains one of the world's largest manufacturers of soccer balls, along with China and India.

Pakistan’s football exports during the first six months (July-December) of the fiscal year 2022-23 increased by 53.58% compared to the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the exports of sports goods during the period under review increased by 27.40% to $208.674 million compared to $163.797 million last year.