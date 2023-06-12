Pakistani students find Gwadar’s development model inspirational

QUETTA - Aamir Bizenjo, a 22-year-old student of Gwadar University in Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province, found Gwadar’s development quite interesting and inspirational, Xinhua reported on Sunday. He has been wit­nessing the development in the port city of Gwadar under the China-Pak­istan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and has now got a vision for the develop­ment of his province during his trip to Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, in which he met Chinese officials and visited different platforms and consortiums under the collaboration of the two countries. He was part of a delegation comprising several Gwadar Univer­sity students and faculty members that visited Islamabad from Thurs­day to Saturday, which was jointly organized by the Chinese embassy in Pakistan and the Islamabad-based think-tank Pakistan-China Institute. “I am thankful to the Chinese for ar­ranging this visit to give us exposure. We exchanged ideas with each other about economic growth and how the two countries can develop together, and seeing how China achieved pros­perity gave me a new sense to work for the development of my province,” Bizenjo said in an interview with Xi­nhua. According to Bizenjo, the del­egation visited the Chinese embassy where they saw presentations on Chi­na’s path to modernization, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civiliza­tion Initiative, and Chinese projects in Pakistan, especially the CPEC. “After knowing about these initiatives and projects, I got a better understand­ing of China and the Chinese people,” Bizenjo said, who had earlier got a China-funded scholarship at the uni­versity. “They are not just looking for the future of China but are emphasiz­ing that no one should be left behind and to uplift everybody,” he added. The delegates enjoyed the interaction, and exchanged ideas with the Chinese diplomats and explained to them the situation of CPEC projects in Balo­chistan, particularly in Gwadar. “Chi­nese are very nice people. We have seen that they always have smiles on their faces and their hospitality is very good,” Rizwan Asgher, a student of the Information Technology De­partment of Gwadar University, said in a conversation with Xinhua.