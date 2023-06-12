Pakistani students find Gwadar’s development model inspirational

QUETTA - Aamir Bizenjo, a 22-year-old student of Gwadar University in Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province, found Gwadar’s development quite interesting and inspirational, Xinhua reported on Sunday. He has been witnessing the development in the port city of Gwadar under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and has now got a vision for the development of his province during his trip to Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, in which he met Chinese officials and visited different platforms and consortiums under the collaboration of the two countries. He was part of a delegation comprising several Gwadar University students and faculty members that visited Islamabad from Thursday to Saturday, which was jointly organized by the Chinese embassy in Pakistan and the Islamabad-based think-tank Pakistan-China Institute. “I am thankful to the Chinese for arranging this visit to give us exposure. We exchanged ideas with each other about economic growth and how the two countries can develop together, and seeing how China achieved prosperity gave me a new sense to work for the development of my province,” Bizenjo said in an interview with Xinhua. According to Bizenjo, the delegation visited the Chinese embassy where they saw presentations on China’s path to modernization, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative, and Chinese projects in Pakistan, especially the CPEC. “After knowing about these initiatives and projects, I got a better understanding of China and the Chinese people,” Bizenjo said, who had earlier got a China-funded scholarship at the university. “They are not just looking for the future of China but are emphasizing that no one should be left behind and to uplift everybody,” he added. The delegates enjoyed the interaction, and exchanged ideas with the Chinese diplomats and explained to them the situation of CPEC projects in Balochistan, particularly in Gwadar. “Chinese are very nice people. We have seen that they always have smiles on their faces and their hospitality is very good,” Rizwan Asgher, a student of the Information Technology Department of Gwadar University, said in a conversation with Xinhua.