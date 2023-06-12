Monday, June 12, 2023
Past in Perspective

June 12, 2023
“We’re all trapped in the digital world. It’s 

filled with cat videos, and you have to dodge comments about how much you stink.”

Before YouTube became the most popular and famous video platform, people would use ShareYourWorld.com. It was founded in 1997 by Chase Norlin and was the main source of sharing videos across the globe. The video hosting site depended on the internet and allowed users to upload clips or videos in different file formats. This was the first time that such a feature was introduced to the world. As innovative as it was, there were still some hurdles that prevented ShareYourWorld to become more famous, and survive budgetary constraints. Internet access bandwidth and video transcoding technology at the time were rather limited so streaming was not an option. Due to this, the website only ran until 2001 after which it closed.

