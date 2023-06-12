PDMA Balochistan takes precautionary steps to cope Biparjoy

Provincial Disaster Management Authority Balochistan has taken precautionary measures to cope with the expected Cyclone Biparjoy in coastal areas of the province.

This was stated by the PDMA Director General Jahanzeb Khan while presiding over a meeting in Gwadar to review arrangements in view of the threat of cyclone.

The meeting was informed that emergency has been declared in hospitals across the district and a complete ban imposed on going to the coastal areas.

The district administration has also imposed ban on fishing, advising the fishermen not to venture in open sea during rough conditions and remain extra cautious during the forecast period.

The administration has set up a Control Room to monitor heavy rains and storms across the district and immediately deal with any untoward situation.

The provincial emergency center at PDMA office Quetta is also working round the clock.