PDMA prepares plan to tackle rising threat of Cyclone Biparjoy: DG

GWADAR - Director General (DG) of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Jahanzeb Khan on Sunday said that the department has prepared a plan and taking more steps to tackle the rising threat of Cyclone Bipar­joy in the coastal area of Balochistan. The GD PDMA Jahanzeb Khan has reviewed the arrangements in view of the cyclone while presiding over a meeting in Gwadar which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Izzat Nazeer Baloch and officers of the District administration, said a news re­lease. The meeting has decided to declare an emergency in hospitals on an emergency ba­sis and imposed a complete ban on going to the coastal area. The district administration has also directed to impose a ban on fishing and fishermen were advised not to venture in open sea during rough conditions and to remain extra cautious during the forecast period. In this regard, the administration has set up a Control Room where heavy rains and storms across the district will be monitored so that any untoward incident could be dealt with immediately. The PDMA has directed the local authorities to coor­dinate with relevant line departments and municipal administrations to secure boats of the fishermen, and remove billboards/ hoardings in view of possible thunder­storms and high winds. The authority has also advised the local administration to en­sure widespread awareness of the masses. The provincial emergency center at PDMA office Quetta is working round the clock and directed to coordinate with local adminis­tration and other departments concerned for a timely response.