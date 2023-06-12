PM condoles loss of lives in Kazakhstan forest fire

ISLAMABAD - Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed deep grief over the death of 14 people in a forest fire in Kazakhstan. In a tweet on social media platform Twit­ter, he said, “Deeply grieved to learn of the death of 14 peo­ple in a forest fire in Kazakh­stan. On behalf of the govern­ment and people of Pakistan, I extend my heartfelt condolenc­es to H.E. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the be­reaved families on the loss of precious lives. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.”