PM Shehbaz optimistic about securing IMF deal this month

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed his optimism regarding Pakistan’s chances of striking a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) this month, saying that the government has accepted all the global lender’s conditions and implemented them.

The prime minister made these remarks while addressing an inauguration ceremony of a Sports Complex in Lahore.

PM Shehbaz regretted that the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) reneged its agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that led to “very serious economic situation”.

Recalling his telephonic conversation with the international lender’s Managing Director (MD), the prime minister expressed the confidence that the IMF’s 9th review would “sooner or later be approved” as they had met all the demands.

However, the premier said, if the agreement delays further due to ‘any reason’, he will apprise the nation.

Holding PTI responsible for the ‘current economic crises’, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the previous rulers ‘deliberately’ did not procure gas which according to him was available at cheaper rates during COVID-19 pandemic.

“The previous rulers failed to provide relief to the people of Pakistan,” he said, adding that their ‘only focus’ was to put their opposition behind bars. “They [PTI rulers] could avert the current economic crises by taking some relief measures instead of putting the opposition behind bars,” he added.

Referring to May 9 incidents – wherein military installations including Corps Commander House Lahore came under attack, PM Shehbaz Sharif said the ‘events were nothing short of enmity against country’.