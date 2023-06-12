PMD alerts authorities to remain vigilant of BIPARJOY cyclone impacts

ISLAMABAD - The Ex­tremely Severe Cyclone Storm (ESCS) “BIPARJOY” may prob­ably approach the southeast Sindh coast and cause wide­spread wind-dust/thunder­storm rain with some very heavy/extremely heavy falls at few districts of Sindh between June 13-17. About the possi­ble impacts of the cyclone, the Pakistan Meteorological De­partment (PMD) has revealed on Sunday that “With its prob­able approach to the south­east Sindh coast, widespread wind-dust/thunderstorm rain with some very heavy/ex­tremely heavy falls accompa­nied with squally winds of 80-100Km/hour likely in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker and Umerkot districts during June 13-17”. “Dust/thunder­storm-rain with few heavy falls and accompanied with squally winds of 60-80 Km/hour is likely in Karachi, Hy­derabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Mirpur­khas districts from June 13/14 and June 16”, the PMD said. Squally (high intensity) winds may damage loose and vulner­able structures. Storm surge of 3-3.5 meters (8-12 feet) is ex­pected at the land falling point (Keti Bandar and around). The PMD has advised the fisher­men not to venture in open sea till the system is over by June 17, as the Arabian Sea condi­tions may get very rough/high accompanied with high tides along coast. The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) “BIPAR­JOY” over east central Arabian Sea has been intensified into an Extremely Severe Cyclon­ic Storm (ESCS), moved north­ward during last 12 hours and now lies near Latitude 18.1°N and Longitude 67.5°E at a dis­tance of about 760km south of Karachi, 740km south of Thatta and 840km southeast of Orma­ra. Maximum sustained surface winds are 150-160 Km/hour gusts 180 Km/hour around the system center with and sea conditions being phenomenal around the system canter with maximum wave height 35-40 feet. The favorable environ­mental conditions (sea surface temperature of 30-32°C, low vertical wind shear and up­per-level divergence) are sup­porting the system to maintain its intensity. Under the existing upper-level steering winds, the ESCS “BIPARJOY” is most like­ly to track further Northward until June 14 morning, then re­curve Northeastward and cross between Keti Bandar (South­east Sindh) and Indian Gujarat coast on June 15 afternoon as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS). PMD’s cyclone warning center, Karachi is continuously monitoring the system and will issue update accordingly. The PMD has also urged the con­cerned authorities to remain vigilant during the period.