Monday, June 12, 2023
Police foil bid to smuggle raw material used in production of mainpuri  

STAFF REPORT
June 12, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - Hyderabad Police here on Sunday foiled a bid to smuggle a huge quantity of raw material used in the production of the main puri in an ambulance and arrested a suspect besides seizing the illegal consignment. According to the police spokesman, the Hussainabad police led by DSP Abdul Majeed Pathan and SHO Kashif Gadahi recovered over 250 kilograms of raw material besides 100 packets of mainpuri. He told that the police signalled the ambulance to stop during the vehicle checking and later found out about the illegal consignment. He added that the arrested suspect belonged to Karachi and the ambulance bore the registration number RIS-187.

