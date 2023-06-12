Punjab CM reviews progress on Darbar Bibi Pak Daman project

Lahore - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at his office in which progress on the construction and extension of Darbar Bibi Pak Daman, along with its renovation project, was reviewed.

He directed the authorities concerned that the colour of religious sanctity and esteem should be kept prominent in the new design of the building.

He ordered for completing the construction, extension and renovation project before the month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

It was informed during the briefing that the steel structure of the central dome of the Darbar Bibi Pak Daman had been completed. A central dome and three small domes in the Darbar would bestow a religious and historical sanctity to the building. Wood and marble work was going on speedily.

Renowned architect Nayyar Ali Dada presented a model of the project to the caretaker chief minister.

Communication and Works secretary apprised the CM about progress on the project.

CM visits Punjab Agriculture, Food & Drug Authority project

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the Punjab Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority project to review ongoing construction works.

He inspected construction work of auditorium, sample centres, labs, meeting room, other sections and expressed satisfaction over the pace of work.

While directing the authorities concerned to continue construction work at the same speed, he said that the project of public importance should be made functional at the earliest. He ordered for taking all necessary steps in order to make the project operational, adding that all possible steps would be taken to ensure provision of funds for the project.

The caretaker CM ordered expeditious installation of essential equipment required for the Punjab Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority.

The CM was informed during the briefing that ceiling of building, sanitary and electricity work was going on speedily and the project would be completed by the last week of July.

Chief Secretary, Communication and Works secretary, Lahore commissioner and deputy commissioner, and senior officials of the Authority were also present.

Naqvi seeks report on student molestation

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has taken notice of an alleged kidnapping and molestation incident involving a girl student in Hafizabad and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

According to the CM House sources, the CM directed that the affected girl should be provided justice and the absconding accused should be brought to book at the earliest. He said the culprit deserved strict punishment under the law.

Meanwhile, the police arrested three accused including the main accused and raids were being conducted to arrest other accused.