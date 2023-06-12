Rs 3.2m stolen from cloth shop

RENALA KHURD/MULTAN - An amount of Rs 3.2 million was stolen from a cloth shop here on Sunday. According to police, a thief barged into a cloth shop owned by Anwar in Sadr Bazaar and stole Rs 3.2 million. Police were investigating.

HEATWAVE TRIGGERS SURGE IN VISITORS TO POOLS, CANALS, AND TUBE WELLS

As temperatures climbed above 40 degrees Celsius in re­cent days, individuals flocked to swimming pools, canals, and tube wells for recreational ac­tivities and respite from the scorching heat. While swimming pools situated outside the city are witnessing a significant in­crease in visitor numbers, a few pools within city limits have ex­perienced comparatively lower public gatherings.

In response to the prevailing heatwave, swimming pool own­ers have raised their bathing charges. Visitors now face fees ranging from Rs 400 to 600 per person, in contrast to last year’s rates of Rs 250 to 350.

The swimming pool industry has endured dwindling visitor numbers over the past two years, leading to imminent closures. However, most pool owners have undertaken essential repair work to attract more patrons and reopen their pools. Renova­tion efforts are also underway at various pool facilities to enhance their appeal to the public.

During an interview with APP on Sunday, Akaash Ansar empha­sized the importance of swim­ming pool bathing as a means of protecting oneself from the blis­tering heat. With unscheduled power outages making it un­bearable to stay at home, Ansar highlighted that swimming pools offer both relief from scorching temperatures and an excellent recreational opportunity to so­cialize with friends.

Another individual, Muham­mad Sufyan, shared that he per­sonally covers the cost of swim­ming pool bathing fees from his pocket money. However, Sufyan expressed concern for friends who cannot afford the daily charges of Rs 500 or more to ac­cess the pools.