Rs 3.2m stolen from cloth shop

RENALA KHURD/MULTAN - An amount of Rs 3.2 million was stolen from a cloth shop here on Sunday. According to police, a thief barged into a cloth shop owned by Anwar in Sadr Bazaar and stole Rs 3.2 million. Police were investigating.
HEATWAVE TRIGGERS SURGE IN VISITORS TO POOLS, CANALS, AND TUBE WELLS
As temperatures climbed above 40 degrees Celsius in recent days, individuals flocked to swimming pools, canals, and tube wells for recreational activities and respite from the scorching heat. While swimming pools situated outside the city are witnessing a significant increase in visitor numbers, a few pools within city limits have experienced comparatively lower public gatherings.
In response to the prevailing heatwave, swimming pool owners have raised their bathing charges. Visitors now face fees ranging from Rs 400 to 600 per person, in contrast to last year’s rates of Rs 250 to 350.
The swimming pool industry has endured dwindling visitor numbers over the past two years, leading to imminent closures. However, most pool owners have undertaken essential repair work to attract more patrons and reopen their pools. Renovation efforts are also underway at various pool facilities to enhance their appeal to the public.
During an interview with APP on Sunday, Akaash Ansar emphasized the importance of swimming pool bathing as a means of protecting oneself from the blistering heat. With unscheduled power outages making it unbearable to stay at home, Ansar highlighted that swimming pools offer both relief from scorching temperatures and an excellent recreational opportunity to socialize with friends.
Another individual, Muhammad Sufyan, shared that he personally covers the cost of swimming pool bathing fees from his pocket money. However, Sufyan expressed concern for friends who cannot afford the daily charges of Rs 500 or more to access the pools.