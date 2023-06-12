Rules of effective writing

Written communication has always been an exceptional characteristic of humans. It has always been placed as a high priority when it comes to assessment, conveying information, collaboration, and delivering effective, long-lasting messages. Furthermore, writing skills highlight learning, values, ideas, and one’s contribution to society as a productive step. As Virginia Woolf once said, “every secret of a writer’s soul, every experience of his life, every quality of his mind, is written largely in his works.”

Considering the importance and similarities of writing in academics and print media, there is a need to collaborate and arrange sessions with experts for better understanding. The younger generation is observed to be more inclined toward practical learning, so why not make it possible for young students to directly interact with print media journalists and learn from their experiences? Undoubtedly, sharing experiences guides others to opt for and follow similar patterns in handling situations for better results.

One must consider all perspectives when determining whether our write-up will be constructive or destructive. Sensible reporting or writing is necessary, as published material has a greater impact on the audience for a longer period. Equally important is the focus on credible sources to support one’s claims. Authentic sources, such as print media or academic publications, hold greater value and credibility.

Moreover, print media has gained a reputation for its credible reporting worldwide. Articles published in newspapers go through an extensive editing process to ensure accuracy before publication. When readers consume news in print, they are able to visualize the information better. It all depends on how the coverage of an issue is presented. Is it biased or unbiased? Today’s readers and audiences have become more aware of biased or unbiased coverage, but there still seems to be a narrative game in the current scenario. There is a need to provide clarity and guidance to youngsters on what is right and what is wrong. In the present state of confusion, it is necessary to offer the right direction where different ideologies can report issues from different angles.

It is crucial to focus on credible sources, as a text or report can ruin the lives of others or put them in danger. As media or strategic communication professionals, journalists and writers have the responsibility to synthesize and make sense of a vast amount of information for the audience. This should be done while adhering to ethics, values, objectivity, conciseness, clarity, brevity, valid sources, and credibility.

In this regard, accuracy also means using proper grammar and language appropriate for the audience. The dependency of people on this medium has been observed in every society, time and again. While electronic media currently takes the lead over other mediums, the importance of print media has never been underestimated and still plays a significant role.

In academics, written assessments are the final stage of evaluating students’ performance throughout a year/semester or every month. In this regard, a correct understanding of effective writing, focusing on the grammatical and structural features of a sentence, is crucial. The courses offered at the university level in different disciplines help students develop appropriate writing skills.

Instructors have a vital role to play in bringing students to the required level. Their teaching style, provision of resource material, and formulation of various methodological approaches for effective implementation are essential. Thus, during studies, facilitating interaction with professionals from various fields proves to be beneficial in understanding theoretical studies. The practical approach to learning has already been proven to be of great importance in one’s educational and mental development. Moreover, interactive or experience-sharing sessions serve as a beneficial methodological framework for young students, helping them interact face-to-face with professionals and clarify their concepts. Additionally, it enhances cognitive skills. Personal interaction not only enhances cognitive skills but also instills confidence, clear ideas, and direction, leading to holistic personality development.