SC to resume hearing in suo motu notice of Arshad Sharif’s killing tomorrow

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) will Tuesday (tomorrow) resume hearing in a suo motu notice on brutal murder of journalist Arshad Sharif.

A five-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pa­kistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Jus­tice Jamal Mandokhel, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar, will conduct hearing of the suo motu notice on brutal murder of Arshad Sharif.

In this matter, mother of murdered journalist Arshad Sharif has submit­ted an application on Thursday, re­questing the SCP to direct the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investi­gate former prime minister Imran Khan, ex-ministers of PTI and oth­ers for collecting evidences against the real perpetrators in this case.

In this connection, the renowned journalist’s mother filed two appli­cations through Advocate Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui under Order XXXIII Rule 6 of Supreme Court Rules 1980 in the suo motu case.

In the application, Shaukat Sid­diqui pleaded that former prime minister and chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan, PTI’s former ministers Faisal Vawda and Murad Saeed, CEO ARY News Sal­man Iqbal and journalist/Vlog­ger Imran Riaz Khan, who had claimed with ‘all certainty to this affect’, be directed to join the inves­tigation and the JIT be directed to probe them for collecting evidence against the real perpetrators.

He submitted that his client be­ing the mother of deceased an­chorperson, feels that investiga­tion of the case at first instance be conducted and proceeded in Paki­stan where conspiracy to kill the journalist was hatched. He con­tended that the applicant is kept in the dark about the persons joined in the investigation of the case.

Shaukat Siddiqui contended that no copies of JIT’s Fact Finding Re­port and other reports, submitted to the court, were provided to him or to Arshad’s mother. She request­ed the bench in last hearing through him to supply copies of Fact Find­ing Report and other reports or al­low the counsel to inspect/peruse these reports with permission to take notes, but due to unwillingness of the attorney general for Pakistan, no order to this effect was passed.

He prayed that copies of Fact Finding Report and other reports submitted by JIT to-date be supplied to her or alternatively, allow him to have access to the reports for in­spection/perusal, and with the per­mission take notes. On the last hear­ing the bench had expressed concern over the leak of Fact Finding Report before it was submitted to the court.

Shaukat Aziz submitted that the applicant has every right to know about the progress of investiga­tion and material collected so far. He said Arshad’s mother is lurking in uncertainty as they were not al­lowed to peruse the reports, which is contrary to the law and the prin­ciples of natural justice.