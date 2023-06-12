Shandur Polo Festival from July 7 to 9: DG KPCTA

PESHAWAR - Director General of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), Bakhtiar Khan on Sunday said that a large number of domestic and foreign tourists are expected to attend the Shandur Polo Festival, which will be held in Shandur Valley from July 7 to 9 2023.

During a meeting held to discuss arrangements for the festival, DG KPCTA expressed his excitement in welcoming foreign tourists to witness the event, where teams from lower and upper Chitral will participate.

He said that the concluding ceremony of the three-day festival will take place on July 9.

Various events, including a traditional show of Gilgit-Baltistan music, will be organized for the tourists attending the festival.

The DG said that preparations for the event have already begun, with the KPCTA, district administration, and Chitral Scouts actively involved.

Additionally, he mentioned that camping pods have been installed in Upper Chitral to accommodate tourists, and they will be open before the start of the event.