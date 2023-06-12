Sindh CM takes aerial view of coastal areas of Thatta, Sujawal districts

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took an aerial view of coastal areas of Thatta and Sujawal districts on Monday.

On the occasion, Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon briefed about cyclone.

He briefed that, the cyclone will hit on Thursday and the effect of the storm will be reduced by 17th or 18th of this month.

The Commissioner said that, there will be a 4 to 5 meter flood in the sea due to the impact of the storm and the water will be increased in the sea.

He said that, the people of village Bhagra Memon have been shifted to a safe place while 50000 more people will be evacuated from villages near sea of Shah Bandar including Jati and Keti Bandar.