Monday, June 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Sindh CM takes aerial view of coastal areas of Thatta, Sujawal districts

Sindh CM takes aerial view of coastal areas of Thatta, Sujawal districts
Web Desk
3:49 PM | June 12, 2023
National

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took an aerial view of  coastal areas of Thatta and Sujawal districts on Monday.

On the occasion, Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon briefed about cyclone.

He briefed that, the cyclone will hit on Thursday and the effect of the storm will be reduced by 17th or 18th of this month.

The Commissioner said that, there will be a 4 to 5 meter flood in the sea due to the impact of the storm and the water will be increased in the sea.

He said that, the people of village Bhagra Memon have been shifted to a safe place while 50000 more people will be evacuated from villages near sea of Shah Bandar including Jati and Keti Bandar.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1686552389.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023