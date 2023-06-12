Monday, June 12, 2023
Special Martyrs and Ghazi Memorial Wall built in Lahore

Staff Reporter
June 12, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   A special Martyrs and Ghazi Memorial Wall has been built at the Central Police Office, and the names of martyrs and Ghazis have been written in golden words on the wall. Also, gold medals are being given to all martyrs and silver medals to Ghazis. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pun­jab Dr Usman Anwar said they would soon start the process of awarding bravery medals to the policemen who arrest dangerous criminals. He said all resources were being uti­lised for rehabilitation and treatment of Ghazis. He said resources were being uti­lised for welfare of martyrs’ children, including the best education and jobs. DIG Head­quarters Humayun Bashir Tarar and AIG Discipline Ah­san Saifullah and other offi­cers were also present on the occasion.

