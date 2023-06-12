Support sought from TDAP, Punjab govt to hold int’l carpet exhibitions

LAHORE-The Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairman Ijazur Rehman has said that exhibitions of export-oriented products are indispensable for effective promotion at the global level since participating in international exhibitions and organising such events in a country are beneficial for industrial development and promotion of exports and in this regard, the international exhibition going to be held in Pakistan in October this year will give a boost to the hand-woven carpet industry.

He further said that there is a strong hope that the Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) will provide full technical and financial support, while the Punjab government is also requested for cooperation.

He expressed these views while addressing the weekly meeting held at the Carpet Training Institute. In the meeting, the problems faced by the handmade carpets industry, the global trend of carpet designs, including the international exhibition to be held in Pakistan this year were discussed.

Chairman Ijazur Rahman said that the importance of international exhibitions can be estimated from the fact that every year buyers and delegates from all over the world actively participate in international exhibitions and it is during these events that there are massive business deals are done and these exhibitions are not only an effective means of promoting the products of different countries but also promoting exports. “Such exhibitions promote industries and attract investors,” he said, adding that a country like Pakistan needs to organise such exhibitions to show its products to the world, so the relevant government institutions should make policies in this regard that will boost our exports.

He said that currently only 40 to 50 international exhibitions are organised in Pakistan which is insufficient and Pakistan should organise at least 200 world exhibitions every year to stimulate economic activities. He said that the handmade carpets industry is currently suffering from a severe crisis, so the government is requested to patronise it so that this industry can stand on its feet again and earn valuable foreign exchange for the country. He said that the world exhibition of handmade carpets will be held in Lahore from October 4 to 6 this year.

“The authorities of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan are requested to provide not only technical but also financial support for the success of this exhibition so that international buyers and delegates can be attracted to participate in this exhibition. The Punjab government is also requested to offer its support in this regard,” he concluded.