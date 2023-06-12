Swindler gang busted, three arrested

MULTAN - Po­lice have busted a swindler gang involved in depriv­ing citizens of cash and ar­rested three members of the gang besides recover­ing valuables and a mini-van from their possession here on Sunday. Taking action on the repeated complaints about a gang involved in looting citizens by offering them energy saver LED bulbs along with a lucky coupon to win cash and other valuables after a lucky draw. The gang usu­ally targeted the passengers as they set up their stall at Vehari Chowk near the bus terminal. Police teams of Seetal Marri police station raided the Vehari Chowk and arrested three mem­bers of gang Fardoos s/o Aqeel, Husnain s/o Sajjad Ali and Saif Ullah when they were trying to escape from the scene. Police have also recovered 22 irons, nine juicer machines, 60 LED bulbs, 35 tokens and a mini-van from their possession. Further investigations were underway from the arrest­ed outlaws, more recoveries would be made from them, police sources added.