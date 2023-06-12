TAPI Revived

The recent move to reactivate the stalled gas pipeline deal with Turkmenistan offers a lot of promises in terms of energy security and diversification, but at the same time, it also depends on how long it takes for the project to be operational.

The proposed 1,800-kilometre pipeline would carry 33 billion cubic metres of natural gas every year from Galkynysh in Turkmenistan — the world’s second-largest gas field — to the Indian border town of Fazilka. Along the way, it will pass along major cities such as Herat and Kandahar in Afghanistan, and Quetta and Multan in Pakistan. It is expected to cost between $7.5 and $10 billion by the time it is completed.

The pipeline always offered a lot of promise for the four countries it passes through, and it could also significantly increase energy security in India and Pakistan, in addition to yielding some diplomatic dividends, between New Delhi and Islamabad. At the same time, experts also point out that such pipelines can also be the cause of confrontation as witnessed in the case of the trans-European gas pipelines.

Regardless, the immense benefits drown out any such concerns, but this potential can only be realised if the security situation improves in Afghanistan and the region overall.

Pipelines are cheaper and serve as a more reliable method for delivering gas, which would be especially beneficial for cash-strapped Pakistan. Further, as domestic gas supplies continue to decline, Pakistan has also become highly dependent on gas shipped in from Qatar to fulfil our need for the fuel, and this dependence is set to increase thanks to upcoming joint ventures to meet increasing demand. Therefore, if this project materializes, it will also help Islamabad diversify its energy supply sources. The overall knock on benefits of such a pipeline would spill across multiple sectors and the hope is that this project can finally be completed after these years. However, caution must be exercised before we get ahead of ourselves as the deal was signed over 20 years ago and there is still no concrete completion date for the pipeline.