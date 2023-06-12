TAPI to be called project for development, prosperity of entire region, says Qadir

QUETTA - Senator Abdul Qadir, Chairman Standing Committee for Petroleum and Resources on Sunday said that Turkmenistan, Af­ghanistan, Pakistan, India (TAPI) could be called a project for the development and prosperity of the entire region, this gas pipeline would start from Ashgabat and reach Pakistan and then India via Kabul. In a statement issued here on Sunday, he that Pakistan and Turkmenistan recently signed an agreement on joint implementa­tion of the project, which was positive sing for four countries. He said that Its length will be 1814 kilometers and the capacity will be to transport 33 billion cubic meters of natural gas, the project, when opera­tional, will provide economic prosperity through the supply of energy to the entire region, he said.